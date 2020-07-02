Lakers News: Kobe Bryant On NBA 2K21 Mamba Edition Cover

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was selected to grace the third and final cover of the popular NBA 2K21 video game. Bryant is on the cover of NBA 2K21 Mamba Edition, which has two designs — one each for the current- and next-generation consoles.

The current-gen version depicts Bryant in his No. 8 jersey, while the next-gen (for PS5 and Xbox Series X) has him in No. 24. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard were previously unveiled as the game’s fellow cover athletes.

The honor marks a third time Bryant has appeared on the cover of an NBA 2K series video game. He debuted as such in 2009 for NBA 2K10. The Lakers were coming off their first of back-to-back championships, and Bryant not only had a fourth ring to his name but an NBA Finals MVP Award as well.

Then in 2016, Bryant was selected to grace the cover of the Legend Edition of NBA 2K17; Paul George, then with the Indiana Pacers, was on the cover of the standard version. Bryant also appeared in the 2018 and 2019 versions of the video game as a special commentator.

Anthony Davis, who graced the cover of NBA 2K20, announced last week that 2K21 would have three different covers. The game is leaning on TikTok as “the go-to hub for fans around the globe to check out the latest information on NBA 2K21 and exclusive behind-the-scenes content leading up to cover reveals.”

Davis, Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Allen Iverson and LeBron James are among the athletes who have multiple covers in the 2K franchise. Iverson leads the pack with five cover appearances, as he was on consecutive releases from 1999 through 2003.

NBA 2K21 became available for preorder on Wednesday and is slated to be released in October 2020.

