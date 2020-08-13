Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Shoes, Jersey Releasing During Nike’s ‘Mamba Week’

When Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a tragic accident that also took the lives of his daughter, Gianna, along with seven others in a helicopter that was bound for the Mamba Sports Academy, his signature shoes and other merchandise quickly sold out on the Nike website.

Nike cancelled subsequent shoe releases but are now set to bring Bryant’s signature line back to market through “Mamba Week.” It begins Sunday, Aug. 23, when the Los Angeles Lakers icon would have celebrated his 42nd birthday, and will feature the release of several Kobe 5 Protro models along with limited quantities of a Lakers jersey bearing both of Bryant’s numbers.

Also during “Mamba Week,” Nike will provide a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of Kobe and Gianna. The foundation will use the donation to further advance their focus of making a positive impact through sports.

Furthermore, revenues raised through the sale of Bryant products will help fund the Mamba League, which Bryant and Nike partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Los Angeles to create.

As for the sneakers, Bryant introduced the Protro concept in 2018. While the Jordan Brand has excelled in releasing pairs from Michael Jordan’s playing career, Bryant took the concept to a different level by outfitting his former signature shoes with updated technology.

“Protro is about evolution and improving on things that were,” Bryant said at the time. “I wanted to build a business that wasn’t just based on things I have done in the past. It is important that the brand stands for performance and that everything we do is innovative, even if we are releasing shoes from the past they still must be built on performance.”

Thus far, Nike has released the Kobe 1, Kobe 4 and Kobe 5 in Protro models.

Mamba Week release details and schedule

Sunday, Aug. 23: Kobe V Protro Big

Monday, Aug. 24: Kobe V Protro 5x Champ

Monday, Aug. 24: Kobe Lakers City Edition jersey with No. 8 on front and No. 24 on back

Thursday, Aug. 27: Kobe V Protro x Undefeated What If Pack

Saturday, Aug. 29: Girls Kobe V Protro EYBL

