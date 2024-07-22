Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Staples Center Locker Being Auctioned By Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s in New York has announced that bidding has begun on the Staples Center locker of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The locker carries an estimate of between $1-1.5 million as part of Sotheby’s ALTITUDE Capsule Collection and bidding is open through Aug. 2.

The locker was discovered by a maintenance worker in 2018 during Staples Center renovations. The entire Lakers locker room was set to be disposed, but the worker saved it from being tossed out. The locker would eventually be purchased by a collector who also owned Kobe’s original locker name plate.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectables, spoke on the importance of the locker and why it is such a treasured item.

“Kobe Bryant’s locker at the Staples Center is more than just a piece of memorabilia; it’s a sacred relic of his unparalleled journey,” Wachter said. “This locker was Kobe’s sanctuary amidst triumphs and challenges, a witness to the highs and lows of a storied career. Every achievement and hardship left its mark within these walls. Its appearance now at auction symbolizes a rare opportunity to own a unique piece of Kobe’s legacy.”

Kobe used this locker through most of his career, with Sotheby’s having photo documentation spanning from 2003 until 2016. As such, this locker was where Kobe celebrated such milestones as his legendary 81-point night and the Lakers’ thrilling win over the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals.

A portion of the proceeds from this sale will go towards the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation, the official charity of the franchise. The foundation’s mission is to help underserved youth develop their potential by providing positive experiences and resources in education, health and wellness, and sports.

The locker will be on display in Sotheby’s New York galleries from July 26 until July 30 next to other legendary sports items such as a Diego Maradona autographed game-worn jersey from the 1986 World Cup and the pair of shorts Michael Jordan wore in his final game.

Paul George chooses jersey No. 8 to honor Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Of course, Kobe Bryant’s legacy continues to live on through many of today’s top NBA players who grew up idolizing the Lakers legend. One of those players is Paul George, who signed a max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason.

With his new team comes a new jersey number and George chose to wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe who was not only his idol, but also played high school basketball in Philadelphia as well. George said he ‘had to do it’ while adding that it was his way of idolizing Kobe Bryant.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!