Lakers News: Three New Kobe Bryant Trademarks Filed

During his time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant accomplished numerous feats that firmly placed him among the NBA’s greatest players of all time.

The shooting guard played the entirety of his career with the Lakers and helped lead the storied franchise to five NBA Championships. Aside from the titles, Bryant’s personal accolades are also some of the most impressive in league history as he was an 18-time All-Star, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and an 11-time All-NBA First Team member.

His resume made him an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and Bryant will be honored in 2021 along with Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

The Lakers icon’s playing career was legendary, but Bryant was also succeeding in his retirement as he started his own media and production companies that went on to create several impressive works.

Bryant’s short animated film, “Dear Basketball,” won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, an amazing feat for someone who was just getting started with his post-retirement career.

Although Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash five months ago, according to Josh Gerben of Gerben Law Firm, new trademarks were recently filed for:

A company that appears to be owned by Kobe Bryant's family or estate has made 3 new trademark filings. These are the first trademarks filed by any company associated with Kobe since his death. A full overview of the filings is in the video below.👇#KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/85cdm9et2q — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 9, 2020

Kobe Bryant, LLC, was an entity that was formed just a few months ago and the recent application they filed is for the logo containing Bryant’s official signature along with the number “24” and his name in print. The trademark can be used for several different business ventures including clothing and television programs.

The company also filed an application for a trademark that includes just his name that be used for the same purposes. The third and final trademark is a gold logo with the wording, “Hall of Fame Class of 2020” around a stylish capital “M” encircled by a pair of what can be assumed to be mambas. This logo can be used for memorabilia such as basketballs, toys, trading cards, and more.

As things currently stand, there are no clear indications as to what these trademarks will exactly be used for, but it is safe to assume that they were filed with a reason and a formal announcement could be made in the near future. Bryant’s popularity and legacy remains strong and anything with his name or logo on it will be sure to sell well so it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.