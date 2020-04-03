Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Will Be Inducted Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will officially be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 on Aug. 29.

Along with Bryant, San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan and Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett will be inducted in Springfield, MA.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

A former announcement will be made on April 4.

Originally the No. 13 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, a 17-year-old Bryant was eventually traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

During Bryant’s 20 seasons with the Lakers, he won five NBA championships.

Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles #Lakers: 5X NBA champion,

2X NBA Finals MVP,

1X NBA MVP,

18X NBA All-Star,

4X NBA All-Star Game MVP,

11X All-NBA First Team,

9X NBA All-Defensive First Team,

2X NBA scoring champion,

1X NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion,

1X Oscars winner,

& 1X Emmy winner. pic.twitter.com/dfkzuFVUPY — Dan Duangdao (@DanDuangdao) November 18, 2019

With the Lakers retiring Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys during the 2017-18 NBA season, his next stop was always Springfield once he became eligible.

Unfortunately, Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.