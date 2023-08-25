Lakers News: Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Moments’ To Be Introduced In NBA 2K24

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is being honored league-wide as Mamba Day — August 24 — comes around. On Thursday, the Lakers revealed that a statue will be built in Bryant’s honor on Feb. 8, 2023. And NBA 2K, the popular video game franchise, had their own tribute as well.

The 2024 edition of the game will feature Mamba Moments, a select grouping of iconic performances by Bryant that can be replayed and recreated by fans.

NBA 2K announced the new game mode on Thursday morning to go along with a hype video detailing some of the moments fans will be able to recreate:

🐍 MAMBA MOMENTS™ is coming to NBA 2K24 🐍 Relive some of Kobe Bryant's greatest performances with playable moments from his legendary career, only in #NBA2K24 Pre-order your copy today! ➡️ https://t.co/ddxX7XNxxG pic.twitter.com/GCi0C5teew — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 24, 2023

NBA 2K explains the game mode and the inspiration behind its creation, via NBA.2K.com:

For two decades, Kobe Bryant dazzled fans around the world with his awe-inspiring performances in legacy-defining moments. In NBA 2K24, take control of one of the greatest players of all time and recreate some of his most memorable games in MAMBA MOMENTS™, a new immersive mode that retells his legendary career. These moments spotlight some of Kobe’s most competitive performances over his 20-year-Hall-of-Fame career. Featuring incredible performances that don’t always get the spotlight, MAMBA MOMENTS demonstrates Kobe’s legacy to a new generation of NBA fans. From the early 2000s to his fifth NBA championship, recapture Kobe’s greatness and harness his tenacious nature on the hardwood.

It is a testament to Bryant’s iconic career and legendary impact on the game that, nearly four years after his death, he remains a prominent figure in NBA culture and daily discussion. Listed below are the moments that fans will be able to replay on 2K24.

Mamba Moments

2001 Western Conference Finals, Game 4

Bryant closed out the Sacramento Kings with 48 points and 16 rebounds at just 22 years old, showing his ability to make a game-changing impact in the biggest moments.

Bryant Sets NBA Three-Point Record

On Jan. 7, 2003, Bryant set an NBA record by drilling 12 three-pointers in a game. He went 12-for-18 from beyond the arc against the Seattle SuperSonics that, while no longer an NBA record, remains a part of league history.

Facing Michael Jordan

Relive Bryant’s iconic 55-point performance against Michael Jordan and the Washington Wizards.

Sixty-two in three quarters

Bryant reached this legendary mark of efficiency against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 20, 2005, just before dropping arguably the greatest scoring performance in NBA history with 81 points shortly after.

Dropping 65 on Portland

Bryant hit eight three-pointers in this epic scoring performance on March 16, 2007 helping to end a seven-game losing streak for the Lakers.

2008 Western Conference Finals, Game 5

Help end the San Antonio Spurs’ hopes at back-to-back championships by replaying Bryant’s 39-point performance against the reigning champs.

2010 NBA Finals, Game 7

Cement Bryant’s place in NBA history by replaying his fifth championship on the Staples Center floor against the bitter rival Boston Celtics.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!