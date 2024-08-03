Lakers News: Kobe Bryant’s Staples Center Locker Sells For $2.9 Million At Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s announced that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s Staples Center locker sold for $2.9 million. This is the most-valued locker to sell and the third-highest price paid for a piece of Bryant memorabilia.

The highest bid on the locker was $750,000 before the price jumped all the way up to $2.9 million in the final 20 minutes after being pursued by four bidders.

Biddin on Bryant’s locker opened on July 22 and closed on Aug. 2.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectibles issued a statement shortly after the sale of Bryant’s locker.

“Kobe Bryant’s locker is not merely a piece of memorabilia but a profound relic from one of basketball’s most iconic figures,” Wachter said. “Today’s price highlights not only Kobe’s enduring legacy but also the exceptional nature of this unique item.”

The locker had photo documentation dating back from the 2003-04 season to Bryant’s final season in the NBA in the 2015-16 season. The locker holds several of the biggest moments from Bryant’s career including his historic 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors to back-to-back NBA championships in 2009 and 2010.

Portions of the proceeds from the sale will go directly toward the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation, a tribute to Bryant’s continued impact in the community.

The sale of Bryant’s locker was only made possible by a maintenance worker who discovered it during renovations in 2018. Recognizing the cultural and historical impact of Bryant’s locker, the worker saved it from being disposed and sold it to a collector in a private transaction. The locker was eventually reunited with Bryant’s nameplate and sold together in the auction.

The locker was featured in Sotheby’s ALTITUDE | CAPSULE COLLECTION, one of three sales during their Sports Week and their second collaboration with the NBA. The sale included game-worn jerseys from the 2024 NBA Finals and the top seller was a Jayson Tatum game-worn Boston Celtics jersey that sold for $96,000.

Lakers unveil second Kobe Bryant statue featuring Gianna Bryant

This was a big week for the Bryant family as the Lakers unveiled the second of three statues that will honor the purple and gold icon. The new statue depicts Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant sitting next to each other, with the former holding the latter close.

The two had a close relationship and a shared love of basketball, and the statue does an excellent job capturing this. The third statue is set to be released at some point during the 2024-25 season, though further details have yet to be released.

