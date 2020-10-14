Lakers News: Kostas Antetokounmpo Added To Madden 21 ‘The Yard’

In the current NBA there are only two trios of siblings that are all represented on rosters. One of those is Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo, who not only are with an NBA team, but they each made the playoffs this season.

Giannis and Thanasis both play for the Milwaukee Bucks, with the former taking home his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award to go along with his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Kostas is currently on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. All three brothers are known for their physical stature and athleticism, as Giannis is known as “The Greek Freak,” being listed at 6-foot-11 and 242 pounds.

Their massive statures and athleticism is likely what gave EA Sports the idea to insert them into Madden 21. They were placed in “The Yard,” a brand new game mode which resembles a game of backyard football filled with cool new features like unlimited forward passes.

The Yard just got Freaky‼️ Play with the Antetokounmpo Bros now in #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/y2T9TEwBSl — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) October 8, 2020

The Yard is one of Madden’s most innovative modes to date, so it only makes sense that they would continue the outside of the box thinking by adding the Antetokounmpos into their game play. Other famous non-football players to be introduced into Madden are DJ Khaled and Lil’ Yachty, both of whom were placed into the “Superstar KO” game mode.

This decision by EA Sports speaks volumes to how popular the game of basketball is and specifically the popularity of the Antetokounmpo’s. Giannis and his brothers are just some of the players that have come from a different country to help increase the global reach of the NBA.

LeBron James reveals Lakers Madden League results

Another aspect vouching for the popularity of Madden is the fact that the Lakers very famously played a Madden tournament during their first couple months in the bubble. LeBron James revealed Quinn Cook took home the Super Bowl while playing as the Arizona Cardinals.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!