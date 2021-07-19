Lakers News: Kostas Antetokounmpo Signs With LDLC ASVEL Of French League

For the last two seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have employed Kostas Antetokounmpo with one of their two-way contracts. The younger brother of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a lot of potential as an extremely athletic big man who can defend multiple positions and finish at the rim.

While he did show flashes, Antetokounmpo never got many chances to show his growth in regular-season NBA games, especially as the team had championship hopes. Now with his two-way contract expiring, the big man could potentially hit the NBA free-agent market, but has instead chosen to go overseas.

According to Eurohoops.net, Antetokounmpo has agreed to a two-year deal with LDLC ASVEL of the LNB Pro A League in France:

LDLC ASVEL announced that the club has agreed to a two-year deal with the 2020 NBA champion (with the LA Lakers) Kostas Antetokounmpo.

This news comes as a surprise because it was previously reported that Antetokounmpo was heading back to his native Greece to play for Olympiacos. But that no longer is the case as he will be heading to one of the top teams in the best league in France.

LDLC ASVEL is ran by former San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker who serves as the team President and is coached by his younger brother T.J. Parker. They are also the defending champions of the LNB Pro A League, having won in both 2019 and 2021 with the 2020 season being cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This will be an excellent opportunity for Antetokounmpo to show the growth he has made over the last couple of seasons and contribute to a team in a way he was unable to do with the Lakers. He made just 15 appearances last season and even when the team was decimated by injury, they were more likely to turn to fellow two-way player Devontae Cacok than Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo was solid during his stints with the South Bay Lakers of the G-League, averaging 14.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 38 games during the 2020 season. He will be looking to build on that in his return to Europe and the Lakers will now turn elsewhere to fill their two-way contracts.

Miles McBride wants to show Lakers he’s the ‘ultimate competitor’

The Lakers will have some openings on their roster and one way they’ll be looking to add pieces is through the NBA Draft. One of the more intriguing prospects the team has worked out recently is West Virginia guard Miles McBride.

The point guard is a good shooter and is well known for his defense, but he is focused on something else that he can bring to a team in the NBA.

“The main thing I say I’m trying to show is I’m the ultimate competitor,” McBride said after his workout with the Lakers. “I feel like I’m definitely one of the best competitors in the draft if not the best so shots are gonna fall, shots are gonna miss, so the biggest thing is just to show I’m a competitor.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!