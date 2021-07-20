Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Compares LeBron James To Kobe Bryant

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are two of the greatest players not only to wear a Los Angeles Lakers uniform but in NBA history period. Young forward Kyle Kuzma has had the opportunity to play with James and won an NBA Championship, and while he didn’t get the opportunity to play with Bryant, he has surely been able to witness and feel the impact the legend had on the franchise overall.

Of course, Kobe and LeBron have been compared by fans throughout their careers as many debate who is the better player between the two. There are a lot of differences between them, especially with their play styles on the court. But mentally there are some definite similarities, as Kuzma recently spoke about.

In an interview with Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report, Kuzma said that the biggest thing the two legendary Lakers have in common is that they’re winners in life:

“They’re obviously two different people, and it’s really hard to compare both of them. They’re just so vastly different, but the one thing in common is they’re just both winners in life,” Kuzma said. “They attack everything with a certain type of enthusiasm, whether it’s basketball, whether it’s business, whether it’s life, whether it’s working out, their approach to get to the gym or their approach to get to their bodies or lifting is just a winner’s enthusiasm. They’re just enthusiastically optimistic about everything. Their confidence levels are very, very high and very, very rare.”

What Bryant and James possess is definitely extremely rare which is why very few people in any walk of life reach the level that these two did in the game of basketball and then continuing to grow that off the court. LeBron is already making a mark in the movie industry along with plenty of other ventures while Kobe won an Oscar and was on his way to plenty of other accomplishments before his tragic passing.

On the court, Bryant and James couldn’t be more different, but they both had the mental edge and drive to accomplish greatness and both did that beyond what anyone could have dreamed.

LJames reacts to ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ release

The latest in LeBron’s off-court accomplishments is the release of his movie ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ which topped the charts on its opening weekend. But before that information was even known, James was ecstatic just at the idea of being the star of his own movie.

James took to social media, almost in disbelief that he was the star of his own movie that had been released to the public. The energy James had in his short social media video was infectious and shows how serious this is and how much it means to him.

