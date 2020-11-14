Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Designed Puma Clyde All-Pro Mid

After breaking into the league as a Nike athlete and wearing a litany of models from the Kobe Bryant signature line, Kyle Kuzma signed a five-year endorsement deal with Puma in October of last year.

He was among several players to join Puma as the brand looked to revitalize their NBA roster and shoe offerings. Like Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers teammate Danny Green wore the Clyde Hardwood and RS Dream throughout the past season. Former Laker DeMarcus Cousins was another signed to Puma.

Now ahead of his fourth season, Kuzma co-designed the Puma Clyde All-Pro Mid with famed streetwear designer Rhuigi, founder of Rhude.

The model expands on the famed Clyde silhouette with an exaggerated midsole design and loop on the back of the heel to run laces through. Kuzma’s shoe nonetheless is the most lightweight Clyde model ever released, per the brand.

The cushioning features full-length ProFoam+ that is light as it is responsive. The outsole is comprised of Puma’s sticky rubber that provides enhanced durability and traction.

The Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid retails for $150 and will be available starting with Black Friday shopping (November 27) on PUMA.com, at the Puma NYC Store, select retailers, and during Foot Locker’s “12 Days of Greatness” releases.

Kuzma’s future with Lakers

Kuzma has one year remaining on his contract before potentially becoming a restricted free agent next offseason, but his future with the Lakers is already being questioned. Kuzma is eligible for a contract extension, though the team reportedly is considering a trade as well.

The most prominent of which could involve Kuzma and Green headed to the San Antonio Spurs for DeMar DeRozan. The former USC Trojan also only has one year remaining on his contract.

The Compton, California, native grew up idolizing the late Kobe Bryant and Lakers, and admitted he has dreamed of playing for his hometown team.

