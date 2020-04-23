Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Details How Much Training Is Needed Before Resuming 2019-20 NBA Season

With the NBA currently still waiting to see whether or not it can resume the 2019-20 season, players have been doing their best to maintain their bodies and conditioning ahead of a possible return.

With players being urged to stay home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, they are faced with the unique challenge of finding ways to work out and stay in game shape without live game action. Teams have done their best to provide their rosters with equipment and workout regimens, but there is still going to be an adjustment period for when or if they are allowed to return to the court this season.

Upkeep for the Los Angeles Lakers is particularly important because this season represented their best chance at capturing an NBA championship given their level of play. The Lakers were rolling in the month of March but like the rest of the NBA, they are waiting to see what the next steps are to playing again.

Kyle Kuzma admitted he was unsure how much time he would need to get back into the swing of things, via Lakers:

“That’s a good question. It definitely takes some time no matter who you are. I know firsthand from my injury at the beginning of the year where I didn’t play basketball at all for two months and this is kind of the same thing and it took me some time to get back. Now the whole league is like that, so obviously it’s a little bit tough but I think by at least keeping your body in shape, eating healthy, you’ll almost be there.”

Kuzma began to round into form midway through the season after a foot injury during his time with Team USA in the summer delayed his start to the season. His ability to score the basketball and check bigger perimeter players were valuable for a Los Angeles team built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis and was a vital piece of their rotation.

However, Kuzma and his teammates need to find ways to stay active and ready because there might not be an adequate adjustment period for the league given all the logistical issues that come up with the current situation. Several regular season games to serve as a tune-up would be ideal, but it is very possible the NBA will be forced into immediately starting the playoffs.

For right now, everyone will be waiting in anticipation for the next update.