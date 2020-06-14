Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma, Jared Dudley Want To Play Out 2019-20 NBA Season

Although the 2019-20 NBA season is slated to return, there are growing reservations from numerous players about reporting to the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Fla.

The NBA has been in constant communication with government officials and health professionals on putting together a comprehensive guideline on what health and safety measures are to be implemented in the bubble location, but so far nothing concrete has been established.

Testing methods and quarantine protocol on-site have yet to be determined, and it appears the league is doing its best to account for every possible event that could occur once this the plan is set in motion.

Despite the league’s efforts to make a return as safe and smooth as possible, the players are still understandably wary about resuming a season that was partially lost due to an ongoing pandemic.

The 22-team format that is being used for the return seems fine on paper, but there are teams involved like the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards who have little to no chance of catching the eight seeds in their respective conferences and may deem playing an unnecessary risk.

Even players from teams who are set to make the postseason are voicing their concerns over the restart. Kyrie Irving organized a large conference call with the league so he and numerous other players could voice their concerns with the season’s return as well as the growing unrest from social injustice.

However, the majority of Los Angeles Lakers have been intent on playing, and both Kyle Kuzma and Jared Dudley expressed they want to get back to game action:

Facts! What time is this zoom call today! I’m on it! https://t.co/5IDd1mKRv6 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 12, 2020

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak along with the protests for social reform after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has created a unique situation that any professional sports league would struggle to deal with, and today’s athletes are as outspoken as ever so there is pressure on both sides to reach a resolution.

So far, there are no plans to put the regular season’s return on hold, but there is growing uncertainty as to how many players are going to actually report. Avery Bradley is said to have been a strong presence on the call organized by Kyrie Irving, and Dwight Howard publicly explained his stance the season should be cancelled.

For the Lakers, a resumption in games would mean they get a chance to compete for the 2020 NBA championship, something they have repeatedly said is the goal this year. LeBron James and Anthony Davis participated in an earlier conference call with the league to announce they and their superstar counterparts were in favor of a restart, and that is still the plan.