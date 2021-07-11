Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Maintains Belief He Can Be All-Star

After an up-and-down 2020-21 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have difficult choices to make this offseason when it comes to the roster.

The Lakers will be operating over the salary cap which means they will have limited means of acquiring free agents to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The front office may have no choice but to look at the trade marketing to improve the team, which puts players like Kyle Kuzma at the forefront of the chopping block.

Kuzma looked more comfortable in his role this season, but a wave of injuries forced him to change and adapt on a seemingly nightly basis. The forward expressed his desire to have a consistent role and according to Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report, Kuzma believes he could be an All-Star if given that opportunity:

“I definitely can. I definitely believe that, too. I don’t really care what nobody thinks or says. I know myself, and I know my ability. It’s hard to be consistent in an inconsistent role. I’m excited for a more consistent space next year,” Kuzma said. “I’ve done a great job every offseason of trying to build something and add something to my game. I’ve turned myself into a great defender. My rookie year, I was a stop sign on defense. I didn’t really stop anybody. Now, whether it’s elite wings, 4 men, even point guards and shooting guards, I have the ability to guard four positions now and really affect the game on that end of the court.”

Kuzma does not lack any confidence in himself and for good reason as he has certainly done his best to improve each facet of his game since entering the league. Although Kuzma is talented and has flashed moments where he does look like an All-Star caliber player, it is hard to imagine him hitting those heights with the Lakers given he is playing behind James and Davis.

So far, there has been no news of any pending deals involving Kuzma, but it is still early in Los Angeles’ offseason. The chatter will certainly pick up in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see if Kuzma is donning Purple and Gold next season.

Kuzma discusses growth as longest-tenured Laker

Even though he is only 25 years old, Kuzma is the longest-tenured Laker and he recently opened up about his growth during that time.

Kuzma has seen his role change every season and to his credit, he has taken all of it in stride.

