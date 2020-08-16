Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris React To NBA Guest Policy

The NBA clarified its policy on allowing guests into the Walt Disney World bubble, explaining accommodations for up to four persons per player along with additional exceptions for children.

Guests must have established prior relationships with players in the bubble and they will have to quarantine both before and after checking in. That will last for seven days, or only three if completed in a team’s home market, followed by a final four inside the bubble.

“[My daughter]’s going to go crazy,” Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris said of the process. “I already know she’s going to go crazy. But she’ll do anything to see me, so it is what it is.”

Morris added that while he’s excited to see his family, he doesn’t expect them to stay for the duration of the postseason, should the Lakers make it that far.

“Obviously, for me, I have a family that’s excited to come. They won’t be able to do much, but I’ll be able to see them and spend some time with them,” he said.

“Me personally, I think it’s too much. I have a little girl who is going to be three soon, and you can barely do anything here, so I don’t want to keep them in a bubble when they can basically go in the real world and do stuff.”

Kyle Kuzma understandably is looking forward to welcoming his guests to the bubble. “Can’t wait. Can’t wait,” he said.

“Obviously this is a great experience, they’ve done an unbelievable job of really supervising and managing how the bubble works. They’ve done a great job, but at the same time we’re all human and we all have our own families and loved ones we want to see and be around. It’s good news.”

Frank Vogel noted that coaching staffs would not be allowed to invite anyone, but expressed happiness for the players who do.

“Definitely joy and happy for them that they get to see their families,” Vogel said. “I understand the league’s decision. It’s one of those things that’s completely out of our control, so I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it. For our guys to be able to see our families, I’m very happy for that.”

Players will be given one ticket per playoff game for only one guest, along with a second reserved for children under the height of 32 inches.

NBA reports no positive COVID-19 tests for fourth week running

Out of the 342 players tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past week, none produced a positive test. It was the fourth consecutive week where no player tested positive.

Many considered the bubble to be a risky plan for all involved, but the NBA’s guidelines and regulations have proven to be effective. The league has yet to announce a plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

