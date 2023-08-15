Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Praises Austin Reaves After Watching Team USA

While the 2023-24 season remains a couple of months away, fans have been treated to some summer hoops as Team USA continues to shine in their showcase prior to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Los Angeles Lakers fans have been invested in the exhibition games as Austin Reaves has turned himself into a key rotation piece for Team USA. The Americans were able to overcome Spain in their most recent contest, with Reaves contributing 11 points off the bench.

At this point, no one is shocked with how good Reaves is as a basketball player, but now he’s getting a chance to show it on the global stage. The 25-year-old has also been enjoying learning from his teammates, setting himself up for a successful season.

He’s earned the respect of his peers around the league, with Kyle Kuzma recently chiming in on his game, via his X account:

AR is such a good basketball player — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 13, 2023

Kuzma understands what it’s like to perform under the bright lights in Los Angeles, so his praise of Reaves certainly means something. While Reaves doesn’t get the chance to handle the ball as much because of the rest of the roster, he’s still shown adept playmaking ability in limited possessions.

When it comes to international basketball, officials are happy to allow players to utilize more contact and that seems to play right into Reaves’s hands as he’s not afraid to scrap underneath with bigger players. Defensively, he’s done well chasing guards off screens as well as handling switches in pick and roll situations.

The talent level on the Team USA roster isn’t what it normally is because the NBA’s biggest stars normally opt out of FIBA play, but the current group clearly gels on the court. Reaves is a large part of that due to the nature of his game and it’ll be exciting to see if he can help them take home another gold.

While Kuzma is not playing for Team USA this summer, it seems that he is enjoying watching Reaves and the rest of the young guys play as they get prepared for the FIBA World Cup.

Steve Kerr calls Austin Reaves a connector

For the Lakers, Reaves evolved into a more complete player on both ends of the floor. In the playoffs, L.A. specifically ran plays that put the ball in his hands and he rewarded their trust by making the right reads and plays.

For Team USA, Reaves has had to take more of a backseat offensively but has looked comfortable in several different lineup combinations. Steve Kerr continues to be impressed with Reaves, calling him a connector for the squad.

