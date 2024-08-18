Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Honors Kobe Bryant With ANTA Shock Wave 5 Pro “Agility” PE

The relationship between Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was well-documented at the time of Bryant’s tragic passing. The two had developed an incredible bond over the years, with Bryant acting as a sort of mentor for a young Irving still learning the ins and outs of NBA stardom.

Irving has made it known the impact that Bryant has had on his career, and he has honored the late legend at several points over the last four and a half years. But his latest honoring of Bryant is perhaps the most special and pointed yet from Irving, involving his latest signature sneaker.

Irving released the ANTA Shock Wave 5 Pro “Agility” PE on Saturday, his newest signature show, a direct tribute to Bryant and his achievements. Nice Kicks released the first look at the shoe on Saturday afternoon.

Kyrie’s new ANTA Shock Wave 5 Pro “Agility” PE is inspired by his mentor, Kobe Bryant 🐍🔥 pic.twitter.com/wMhacInvVl — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 17, 2024

Irving’s newest shoe has plenty of tributes to Bryant. First is the purple and gold color scheme, which represents Bryant’s 20 years with the Lakers franchise. Some graphics showcase Bryant’s five NBA championships and his No. 24 jersey.

The sneaker also features a snake-scale TPU overlay, a tribute to Kobe’s “Black Mamba” persona. This TPU not only adds to the shoe’s aesthetic but also provides excellent lateral support. The shoe is selling for $165 and is the perfect sneaker for fans of Bryant, Irving, or both.

The Mavericks guard has dedicated several moments of his career to the mentee relationship he had with Bryant, and this is just another incredible way for him to do so.

D’Angelo Russell discusses playing in Kobe Bryant’s final game

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell had the privilege of being on the team and on the court for Bryant’s final NBA game back in 2016. He spoke about what it was like to be a part of that game, focusing on the fact that players were booed any time they had the ball and Bryant didn’t. He knew that the point of that game was to get Bryant the ball and get out of his way, which was an incredible sight to see.

He also remembers what felt like every celebrity in the world being in attendance at the game, specifically mentioning Denzel Washington and Shaquille O’Neal as standouts.

