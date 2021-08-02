Lakers News: L.A. Agrees To Contract With Dwight Howard

One of the biggest redemption stories of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 Championship run was that of Dwight Howard. After a failed first stint with the Lakers, Howard returned years later and was absolutely crucial in helping the team to their first ring in a decade.

When Howard left last offseason, it was seen as a bit of a disappointment, and Howard went on to have another solid season in Philadelphia, showing that he still has plenty left in the tank. And with Howard again a free agent and the Lakers looking for cheap veterans to fill out their roster, Howard seemed to be an obvious fit.

Both sides seemed to think that as well as Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Howard has agreed to return to the Lakers:

Free agent center Dwight Howard has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Qais Haider tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

The move makes sense for both sides. Howard clearly wanted to return to the Lakers and even made it known on social media recently. The Lakers also need another big man as Marc Gasol is currently the only other center under contract, but Howard provides a completely different look, toughness, and physicality than the Spaniard.

Howard also proved that his comeback season with the Lakers in 2020 was no fluke with how he played in Philadelphia. Again, the big man enjoyed another good season and stepped up big time when MVP candidate Joel Embiid went down to injury. As far as reserve big men go, very few bring what Howard does to the table.

The Lakers have already made their big move of the offseason, and now the team is looking to make several excellent small moves to fill out a championship roster. With Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, and now Dwight Howard, the team is working to fill all the holes this roster currently has.

Lakers agree to one-year deal with Trevor Ariza

Free agency began with a bit of silence on the part of the Lakers as the team made no moves at the outset. But, eventually, news would come down on some veterans agreeing to join the franchise, and the first was a veteran wing, Trevor Ariza.

Like Howard, Ariza is a former Laker who has won a championship with the team and has shined on the biggest stage. The Lakers look to be going all-in on winning right now, and these moves are proof of that.