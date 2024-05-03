Lakers News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Deletes Tweet Praising In-Season Tournament Championship
Lakers, In-Season Tournament
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

When the NBA announced the addition of the In-Season Tournament, no one knew quite what to expect from it. But one thing that was for sure was that it wouldn’t replace the importance of the actual NBA Playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers became the first ever In-Season Tournament Champions and it was a nice accomplishment for the franchise.

However, that was never the goal for the Lakers or any other team in the league. Raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the season is the ultimate accomplishment and the Lakers fell well short, being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass unfortunately missed this point, however, as following the Lakers’ playoff exit, she took to social media to praise them for winning the In-Season Tournament in a now-deleted tweet, via Rachel Nichols of FS1:

While the sentiment is nice, it is simply not what anyone wants to hear after seeing their season end. The Lakers goal is always championships and Bass was seemingly unaware. But she did remove the post and replaced it with something a bit better, simply thanking the team for the effort they gave:

The intentions of Bass were well-meaning as she simply wanted to focus on a positive goal the Lakers did accomplish earlier in the year. But in that moment, those things just don’t matter as even though the In-Season Tournament was a success, it pales in comparison to the importance NBA Playoffs, especially in the immediate aftermath of a loss.

At the very least, Bass recognized what she had done and switched things up. And most importantly, she is still supporting the Lakers overall and wants to see them hang another banner inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Magic Johnson apologizes for Lakers load management tweet

The Mayor of Los Angeles wasn’t the only person who caught some flak for a Lakers related tweet either as Magic Johnson came under scrutiny for a tweet in which he claimed the team hurt their playoff seeding by losing too many games earlier in the year due to load management.

But once it was pointed out that the Lakers’ top players were all healthy and played over 70 games, Magic apologized for his original post and said that it was injuries that doomed the Lakers’ season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Phil Handy, Lakers

Lakers Rumors: Nets Interested In Bringing In Assistant Phil Handy?

The Los Angeles Lakers have found their next head coach, reportedly agreeing to a four-year deal with Milwaukee Bucks…

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Considers Phil Jackson ‘GOAT Of NBA Coaches’

With professional sports remaining at a standstill for the time being, much of the sports world has been locked in to ESPN’s…
Nba Summer League: Lakers Vs. Philadelphia 76ers (videos)

Lakers News: Jesse Buss Confirms Los Angeles Had Kyle Kuzma Several Spots Higher On Draft Board

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to secure four draft picks during the 2017 NBA Draft, including top pick Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma…
Kobe Bryant, Lakers, Mavericks

This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Has 62 Points In Three Quarters, Outscores Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest scorers to ever step foot in the NBA, and many of his scoring…