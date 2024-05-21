Lakers Video: Austin Reaves Shoots 76 But Doesn’t Qualify At Korn Ferry Tour Golf Event

Many players have different hobbies that they enjoy during their down time away from the NBA and one of the most popular is golf. Many athletes take to the links on off days or during the offseason and one player absolutely loves the sport is Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

Reaves has long been an avid golfer and has spoken at length about his love for the sport, but he recently took that love a bit further than most. Reaves would actually head to Knoxville, Tennessee to take part in a Korn Ferry Tour event, the developmental for the PGA Tour, with the chance to qualify for the Knoxville Open.

The Lakers guard would shoot a 76 at the event, failing to qualify for the Knoxville Open, but even still Reaves enjoyed himself and spoke about his experience afterwards, giving himself a B- grade overall, via Korn Ferry Tour on X:

Austin Reaves gives himself a B- for his debut round of 76 in the @visitknoxopen qualifier. ⬇️@Lakers pic.twitter.com/3olHd3oWzI — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 21, 2024

Here is Reaves’ scorecard from the event with him particularly struggling with the sixth hole, which may have cost him qualifying:

Very respectable six-over 76 from LA Laker Austin Reaves at the KFT Monday Q. pic.twitter.com/suWghZfIPB — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) May 20, 2024

Most other athletes play golf for fun, or if it is competitive, it’s with a group of friends. For Reaves and his friends to decide to play in this tournament, basically on a whim, is pretty crazy but also shows how much the Lakers guard enjoys golfing.

It is also interesting to hear Reaves discuss how nervous he was upon approaching the first tee. Reaves has been involved in some huge games in front of thousands of people during his career with the Lakers, but hitting his first drive seemingly made him more nervous than performing on the biggest NBA stages.

But as Reaves noted, getting out on the links and golfing is a good getaway from basketball and everyone needs a little time away sometimes. Being able to get that, while also still feeding his competitive nature, was ideal for Reaves and maybe if he actually practices his golf a little, he could eventually qualify for a tournament one day.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves, brother Spencer, hosting basketball camps in Arkansas

Even though he took some time out to golf, there is still plenty of basketball taking place in the offseason of Austin Reaves. The Lakers guard is undoubtedly putting in the work to improve himself going into his fourth season, but he is also taking time to give back to his home state, along with his older brother Spencer Reaves.

And it was Spencer who announced that he and Austin would be hosting their third annual Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp in their home state of Arkansas. There are three separate camps that will take place, but spots are filling up extremely fast.

