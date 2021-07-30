Lakers News: L.A. Signs Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi To Two-Way Contract
Joel Ayayi, Lakers, Gonzaga
April 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Joel Ayayi (11) in the second half of the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

After the Los Angeles Lakers dealt away their only draft pick as part of the trade to acquire Russell Westbrook, it became doubtful that the team would be involved in the 2021 NBA Draft. There was an outside chance that the Lakers could trade back in the draft, perhaps in the second round, but ultimately the team decided against it.

But once the draft ended, the Lakers immediately went to work in bringing on some young players who the team could develop. The Lakers have done well with their two-way contracts previously, most notably Alex Caruso becoming a legit rotation player. In addition, both Devontae Cacok and Kostas Antetokounmpo were beloved by their Lakers teammates.

Now the team has moved on to some new players as two-way guys, and the first player signed to the deal almost immediately after the NBA Draft ended was Gonzaga wing Joel Ayayi, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

For his part, Ayayi himself also took to Twitter to express his excitement at joining the purple and gold:

Following the Westbrook acquisition, the main need for the Lakers is obviously three-point shooting, and Ayayi is a player who can help in that facet. Ayayi averaged 12 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season for Gonzaga while shooting 38.9% from three-point range. Additionally, Ayayi was part of a loaded Bulldogs team last year that included a pair of first-round picks so he is more than comfortable playing off the ball making an impact.

Ayayi is also a solid playmaker who can handle the ball in pick-and-roll situations and is an active defender who works hard on that end of the floor.

As an undrafted player on a two-way deal, Ayayi shouldn’t be expected to make any serious impact on a team with championship expectations. But the Lakers have been great at development, and Ayayi has all of the tools to be an ideal 3-and-D player down the line.

Lakers add Mac McClung, Chaundee Brown to Summer League team

In addition to filling their two-way spots, the Lakers also added a pair of players to their Summer League team. Texas Tech guard Mac McClung signed a training camp deal with the Lakers while Michigan wing Chaundee Brown signed an Exhibit-10 deal.

McClung was an outstanding point guard and leading scorer for the Red Raiders last season, while Brown is another 3-and-D prospect with a lot of potential on both ends of the floor.

You May Also Like

Kobe Bryant All-Star Game Appearances Through the Years

This season Kobe Bryant was voted to the All-Star game for the…
Lakers Nation Nba Draft Profiles: Josh Jackson, Kansas

Lakers Nation NBA Draft Profiles: Josh Jackson, Kansas

Josh Jackson is probably the best two-way player in the NBA Draft and one who can affect the game in a number of different ways…

Lakers Vs. Kings Preview: Lakers Conclude 2014-15 NBA Season

A regular season full of injuries, miscues and insufferable losses will conclude…

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Preparing For NBA To Prevent Fans From Attending Games Due To Coronavirus

As the world continues to manage and cope with the coronavirus outbreak, various professional sports leagues began…