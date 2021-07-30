Lakers News: L.A. Signs Mac McClung, Chaundee Brown To Training Camp Deals
The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest move of the entire day when they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. Of course, that deal cost the Lakers their lone draft pick during the 2021 NBA Draft, but once the draft ended, the team went right back to work making roster moves.

The team added a pair of players on two-way contracts who they see a ton of potential in and will now have the opportunity to develop. But the Lakers also need to fill out their roster for Summer League as well as players to invite to training camp, and they did that as well.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers signed Texas Tech guard Mac McClung to a training camp deal:

But the team wasn’t done as they also added versatile Michigan wing, Chaundee Brown, on an Exhibit-10 deal as well, according to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express:

McClung was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders last season and one of the best scorers in the Big 12 conference. But at only 6’2″ and more of a scorer than a true point guard, he will have to round out the other parts of his game, particularly his playmaking and defense.

On the other hand, Brown has all the tools to be an ideal 3-and-D wing in the NBA with the right development. He shot 41.9% from three-point range as a senior with the Wolverines and is an excellent athlete. However, Brown has been known to be streaky and will need to show consistent focus on the defensive end.

Both have tools that could help them stick in the NBA, and they will have an opportunity to shine on the Lakers’ Summer League team along with two-way players Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi. The Lakers might not have big names on the Summer League roster, but they will still be a team worth watching.

Lakers sign Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves to two-way contract

Immediately following the NBA Draft, the Lakers quickly added a pair of undrafted free agents on two-way contracts, with one of them being Oklahoma playmaking wing Austin Reaves. An All-Big 12 First Team selection, Reaves was one of the highest-rated undrafted players available.

Reaves was the second-leading scorer in the Big 12 conference and doubles as a solid playmaker who can create for others. Though he isn’t the best athlete, he has a ton of potential, which is why the Lakers signed him to the deal they did.

