Lakers News: Lamar Odom Congratulates Pau Gasol On Hall Of Fame Induction

Los Angeles Lakers great Pau Gasol is officially entering basketball history with his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. He does so after cementing himself as one of the most skilled big men of the century.

The six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA power forward became the player he did with a unique skillset for his size. He could beat opponents in a variety of ways and had both strength and a high IQ in his arsenal. And one of his former Lakers championship teammates, Lamar Odom, is certainly aware of this.

Odom took to X to not only congratulate Gasol on his induction, but give a brief description as to what made Gasol such a special talent on the court:

My brother Pau was always steps ahead on the court. Not only a top tier post up player but a real facilitator when needed to be, the HOF suits you right #16, congratulations big man👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/1gvku02m5D — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 9, 2023

Gasol’s high IQ and crafty style of play was exactly what made him the perfect fit as the Robin to Kobe Bryant’s Batman during three consecutive finals appearances from 2008-10. It also made him arguably one of the greatest players in not only Lakers franchise history, but certainly in Memphis Grizzlies history.

Odom and Gasol were teammates for four seasons and made three finals and won two championships alongside one another. Both were extremely intelligent and crafty players that, for their size, could do unprecedented things with the ball in their hands.

Now, Odom can celebrate as Gasol takes his place in history with his Hall of Fame induction.

Mitch Kupchak details Gasol trade

Former Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak was at the helm of the trade that brought Gasol to Los Angeles and eventually resulted in two NBA championships. He spoke about how the deal came together the way it did.

Kupchak explained that at first he wasn’t sure if Gasol was even available but after speaking with Memphis, they were able to agree on a package that landed the Hall of Famer in L.A. while the Grizzlies were able to save some money by taking back Kwame Brown’s expiring contract.

The Grizzlies were also able to get Pau’s brother Marc Gasol back in the trade, so Kupchak feels it ended up being a fair deal despite how many people talk about it to this day.

