Lakers News: Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Was ‘Easy To Learn From’

The mid-2000s Los Angeles Lakers teams were led by Kobe Bryant, who finally got the keys to the franchise when the team decided to trade Shaquille O’Neal to the Miami Heat for Lamar Odom and others.

Bryant had grown into the face of the Lakers but it came with some growing pains as he and the team missed the postseason in 2005. However, Los Angeles was able to rebound the next couple of seasons though they fell in the first round both times to the Phoenix Suns.

It wasn’t until 2008 that Bryant had figured out to be the leader the Lakers needed as he and Pau Gasol, who Odom recently congratulated on making the Hall of Fame, led them to the first of three consecutive Finals trips. Los Angeles won two of them, with Bryant and Gasol spearheading the effort with the help of a bevy of quality role players.

Odom was the roster’s defacto third star and he and Bryant developed a close friendship during their time together. In an appearance on The Knuckleheads Podcast, Odom said it was easy to learn from Bryant:

“But Kobe, I mean as a teammate was easy to learn from,” Odom said. “Like, if you ain’t learned from him then you was stupid. You wasn’t really about that life. “And crazy, incredible spirit. I heard him say on the bus that he was better than Mike. I’m like, you wildin’. But that came out of his mouth, so you know where his drive you know like he just, you know what I mean? I’m like, yo this dude right here, he’s it. Like he’s the one, his aura is glowing. -expletive- hit nine game-winners in one season, bro.”

Bryant had a reputation for being a demanding teammate, but Odom’s recount suggests otherwise. The Black Mamba was beloved by the roster during those title runs, and it sounds like Odom learned a lot during their playing days.

As far as his presence, Bryant had a way of commanding attention wherever he went and players could probably feel the confidence he exuded. There truly was no one like Bryant and Odom’s story is a good reminder for fans of the kind of player and person he was.

Lamar Odom calls Lakers a big threat after signing Christian Wood

The current Lakers roster is one of the most talented and deepest ones in the league on paper and most have them pegged as legitimate title contenders. After Los Angeles signed Christian Wood in free agency, Odom proclaimed them a big time threat.

