Lakers News: Lamar Odom Starting Podcast With Caitlyn Jenner

During the late 2000s and early 2010s, the Los Angeles Lakers were a prominent contender and were in the mix for championships year after year. The team of course featured Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol along with a great supporting cast and head coach Phil Jackson.

An underrated part of winning titles in 2009 and 2010 was the play of Lamar Odom, who did everything for L.A. coming off the bench. He prioritized getting downhill, applying rim pressure, being a great rebounder and an underrated passer. While it did not result in a championship, Odom even won Sixth Man of the Year wearing the purple and gold during the 2010-11 season.

Since playing his final season in 2013, Odom is still involved and supports the Lakers, going as far as hosting a Lakers-focused podcast, The LADE Show. It seems that the 44-year-old is diving deeper into the media field as he will be starting another podcast with Caitlyn Jenner, via TMZ:

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are reuniting for a new project — a sports podcast that pays homage to their “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” connection … TMZ has learned. The former in-laws — Caitlyn was Lamar’s stepfather-in-law when the ex-NBA star was married to Khloe Kardashian — are launching “Keeping Up with Sports,” a podcast meant to take a fresh look at what it really takes to be the best.

Odom made frequent appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians during his marriage with Khloe Kardashian, so it will be intriguing to see how this plan materializes. There is no official release date yet, but it seems to be launching in the next couple of weeks:

Caitlyn and Lamar, along with cohost Zach Hirsch, will drop their first episode in the next few weeks … with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard as their kickoff guest.

This news broke at the same time as LeBron James announcing his podcast with JJ Redick, so this will provide two different listening experiences for fans.

It is good to see Odom continue to pick up new hobbies as he navigates through life after basketball. Once this new project kicks off, seeing how the public receives it will be intriguing to see.

Lamar Odom wants to be Deion Sanders of college basketball

Podcasting may not be the only thing Odom wants to indulge in, as basketball still interests him despite retirement. The former Laker wants to be a head coach somewhere in college basketball, taking inspiration from Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders.

