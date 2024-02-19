Lakers News: LeBron James ’50-50′ On Wanting A Farewell Tour

In his 21st NBA season, LeBron James has continued to lead the Los Angeles Lakers and prove he is still one of the best players in the NBA today. LeBron has averaged 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists, which is simply unheard of for someone at this stage of their career.

But even with his amazing level of play, there is only so much longer James will be able to play which now brings the question of how does he want his final year to play out, whenever that comes. While Kobe Bryant had a farewell tour in his last season with the Lakers, being praised at every final stop in each city, Tim Duncan retired quietly after his last season with no fanfare.

As it currently stands, LeBron doesn’t have a plan on when his career will end, or which route he wants to go. “I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left. I know it’s not that many,” LeBron said prior to the All-Star Game. “I also don’t know if I will — I was asked this question a couple days ago. Will you kind of take the farewell tour, or will you kind of just Tim Duncan it?

“I’m 50-50, I’m going to be honest, because there’s times when I feel like I guess I owe it to my fans that have been along this journey with me for two decades plus, to be able to give them that moment where it’s every city and whatever the case may be and they give you your flowers or whatever the case may be. That seems cool.

“But the other side of I’ve never been that great with accepting like praise. It’s a weird feeling for me. I never really talked about it much, but it’s just a weird feeling for me. So to go in each city, if that’s the case — I don’t know. I’ve seen Mike’s, I’ve seen Kobe’s. I’ve seen a lot of guys. I just don’t know how much I — how I’d feel. I don’t know if I’d feel great about it. Maybe the only child in me maybe.”

As LeBron noted, it’s a tough call as someone of his stature, arguably the greatest to ever play the game, should be celebrated on his way out. Giving fans one last chance to see him before he hangs it up would be fitting. But if he’s not comfortable getting that type of praise every single night it could be awkward and weird for him.

In the end, it is LeBron’s decision as to how his final season plays out, but no matter which route he chooses, he will be remembered as one of the best players to ever step foot on an NBA floor.

LeBron James could ‘possibly’ miss Lakers game Thursday vs. Warriors

While no one knows when LeBron James’ final season will take place, his current season with the Lakers is set to resume on Thursday when they hit the road to face the Golden State Warriors. But LeBron’s status for that game is currently in question.

James received treatment for his injured ankle during the break and admitted that he might not be ready to suit up on Thursday. “It possibly could,” LeBron said when asked if the injury could keep him out Thursday. “It depends on the recovery process. So possibly, but we will see.”

