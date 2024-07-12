Lakers News: LeBron James Acknowledges New Contract Could Be His Last In NBA

This offseason is a crucial one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to improve off of a first-round exit last season. With LeBron James opting out of his contract, he tried to help the front office by offering to take a pay cut for a select few players that were available in free agency.

Unfortunately, general manager Rob Pelinka could not take advantage of that opportunity and eventually came to terms with James on two-year contract with a player option for the second year. However, with the new CBA in effect, James decided to take a nearly $3 million pay cut to save L.A. from the dreaded second apron.

With the four-time champion entering his 22nd season, there is limited time left before he ultimately decides to retire. The 39-year-old acknowledged that this latest contract could be his last one, but a final decision has not been made yet, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I mean, it could be [the last contract I will ever sign],” James told ESPN. “I’d never sit up here and say, ‘Oh, maybe not.’ Yeah, it could be. Easily. But we’ll see what happens.”

As this uncertainty looms, this should give L.A. more incentive to try and propel this roster back into championship contention as quickly as possible. Up to this point, the Lakers have not made any moves when it comes to acquiring new talent, so that aspect remains to be seen.

Now over a week since free agency started, Pelinka has taken a patient approach to this offseason and with only two tradable first-round picks, he has to make those count. But with a new head coach in JJ Redick, a learning curve is to be expected while trying to keep up with a competitive Western Conference.

There is pressure mounting as teams in the West continue to improve while L.A. has yet to make any significant moves. So being able to maximize every second left with James is of utmost importance, but it remains to be seen if the Lakers front office feels that way.

LeBron James remains confident in ability to compete for championships on Lakers with Anthony Davis

Despite there being a lack of moves, the Lakers still possess a powerful duo in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While last season did not pan out as many would have hoped, James remains confident in the ability to compete for championships alongside Davis.

