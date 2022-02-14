Lakers News: LeBron James Advocates For Joint Championship Parade With Rams & Dodgers

The city of Los Angeles has had good fortunes when it comes to sports in recent years as the L.A. Lakers and Dodgers both won championships in 2020, and now the L.A. Rams have followed suit by winning the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately for the Lakers and Dodgers, they won their championships in the first year of the pandemic, so they were not able to properly celebrate with parades around the city.

Now a couple of years later, the Rams are getting their parade of Wednesday. While it’s unlikely to happen, Lakers star LeBron James is advocating for it to be a joint parade with the Lakers and Dodgers:

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

This isn’t the first time James has suggested that as he has been trying to do a joint parade with the Dodgers for a while now, although to no avail.

The logistics of doing a joint parade now is tough considering so many players of the championship teams have moved on to new chapters in different cities. Maybe in the offseason there could be a big L.A. celebration though, as the Lakers and Dodgers deserve to be celebrated as the Rams will this week.

James feels Lakers are ‘connected’ after trade deadline

The best way for James and the Lakers to get a parade is to win another championship, although the odds of that are slim given their poor record this season.

Despite their struggles though, James believes the Lakers are all on the same page moving forward now that the trade deadline has passed.

“I think the trade deadline is over. So a lot of people got an opportunity to move on and know this is what we have, we are going to be together and now we make a push.”

