Lakers News: LeBron James Advocates For NBA Version Of ‘Hard Knocks’

If there is one thing that is for certain, is that the Los Angeles Lakers always have an offseason that generates buzz and intrigue around the league and for the fans.

This offseason was no exception as the Lakers started it off with a bang by trading for Russell Westbrook, then filling out most of the roster during the first two days of free agency. Los Angeles drew criticism for how they decided to build team while LeBron James felt slighted after not receiving any media votes in a poll about who is the best player in the NBA.

With such a whirlwind of events occurring, the NBA should consider a program to document all the chaos similar to how the NFL has its annual “Hard Knocks” series by HBO. James recently praised the show and openly wished the league had something similar for training camp and preseason, via his personal Twitter account:

Man watching Hard Knocks! Incredible show man!! Every time I watch it I wish we had that as well. Just for training camp/pre season too! So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2021

“Hard Knocks” follows an NFL team through the offseason, documenting the training camp battles, capturing player profiles and giving viewers an inside look at an organization as it gets ready for the regular season. It is a thrilling and eye-opening show that any sport should be trying to emulate, including the NBA.

Professional basketball has become a year-round sport thanks to the transaction periods that get fans talking, so it is not difficult to imagine the NBA someday dipping their toes into behind-the-scenes programming. While the Lakers would be an ideal team for this kind of concept, in reality, every team would be of interest as each organization has its own issues and drama they must sort through.

The NBA has a golden opportunity to capitalize on its offseason and training camp portions of its schedule and it would be exciting if they ever do consider a “Hard Knocks” style of show in the future.

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony believed now was right time to team up

Storylines are what drive the NBA offseason, and one fun one so far has been James and Carmelo Anthony finally teaming up. For years it was speculated that Anthony would come to Los Angeles, but it is finally a reality after he and James decided that it was the right time for them to join forces.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!