Lakers News: LeBron James Advocates For Ravens’ Lamar Jackson To Win NFL MVP

As the NFL season winds down, one person who is surely paying attention is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James is an avid football fan, watching every weekend and even giving out some picks on occasion. LeBron used to be a noted Dallas Cowboys fan although that recently changed and now roots for his hometown Cleveland Browns.

Just because James is a Browns fan though does not mean that he doesn’t respect what else is going on around the league, even in Cleveland’s division.

The Baltimore Ravens have been the best team in the NFL this season, clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC after beating the Miami Dolphins to improve to 13-3.

They have been led by former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who is once again the favorite to win the award. After his five-touchdown performance against the Dolphins, James made sure to show Jackson some love by advocating for him to win MVP:

Ok so what y’all gone say about @Lj_era8 MVP nod now????!!! Always on some hatin 💩 when it comes to him. Man give him the trophy now and his 💐 💐 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 31, 2023

Quarterbacky huh!?!? NAAAAHHHHH!! H.I.M. — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 31, 2023

With one week left to play, Jackson essentially has the MVP locked up with the Ravens having the best record and him having some recent signature games, notably against the Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

Overall on the season, Jackson has completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns, averaging a league-best 5.5 yards per carry.

If James’ Browns, who are locked into the fifth seed in the AFC, are able to win their first playoff game then that would set up a matchup with Jackson and the Ravens. While his loyalty lies with Cleveland, LeBron is a big Jackson fan as well so that would definitely make for an interesting game.

LeBron James cautions that Lakers cannot get comfortable after returning home

Unlike the Ravens, James and the Lakers have struggled their way through the regular season, particularly in the month for December after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The schedule gets easier for the Lakers in January though with 11 of 15 games being played at Crypto.com Arena, hopefully allowing them to pick up some wins. James cautioned that they can’t get ‘comfortable’ just because they’re at home though, knowing there are some difficult opponents on the schedule.

