Lakers News: LeBron James Among Players Featured In NBA Version Of ‘Quarterback’

It was announced back in October that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and NFL legend Peyton Manning were teaming up to create a brand new series based on Netflix’s “Quarterback” that followed the lives and preparation of select NFL signal-callers.

James and Manning planned to make an NBA version of the Netflix piece that is streaming on the same platform.

It has been a little over two months since the initial announcement, and there had been no further details on the show until Wednesday morning when the five players that the first season of the project were chosen, featuring star players from around the league.

The show will feature James, of course, but adds two young superstars, one of the league’s most interesting star veterans and a surprise pick out of Sacramento, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: Netflix is creating a new NBA documentary series modeled after its NFL "Quarterback" show. The five players chosen for first season of the project: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/KoxSqZeJfD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2024

Alongside James, the cast of Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis figures to lead to an entertaining season of television. With LeBron himself in the mix, Laker fans will surely be tuned it.

But Butler has also long been one of the league’s most intriguing figures in the way he approaches media, while Edwards and Tatum are two of the league’s brightest young stars.

Sabonis provides a look through the lens of an NBA child — as he’s the son of former NBA player Arvydas Sabonis — as well as a player with an international background. There is plenty to like about the cast of five set for the first season of James and Manning’s show.

LeBron James celebrates 39th birthday with disco party

James’ age has not slowed him down on or off the court, as evidenced by the celebration thrown as he rang in 39.

James is not a stranger to an extravagant gathering, as he’s famously hosted some big events over the years, especially once he made the move to Los Angeles to join the Lakers. But his 39th birthday party was perhaps the biggest one yet, as James pulled out all the stops with a decadent disco-era themed 1970s party.

James posted a video on Instagram capturing the night and all of the highlights, including some celebrity guests and a film-like angle of the event.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!