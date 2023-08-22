Lakers News: LeBron James And Bronny James Walk Drake Out At Concert In Crypto.Com Arena

Some of the biggest entertainment superstars in the world can often be seen courtside at NBA games all over the country. The Los Angeles Lakers are famous for the number of celebrities who have come in to watch the likes of Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James amongst others. These days, arguably the biggest celebrity basketball fan is multi-platinum rap artist Drake.

Hailing from Toronto, Canada Drake is a regular at Raptors games and even at one point became the franchise’s unofficial ambassador. His love for the is unbelievable and he is friends with many of the NBA’s biggest stars, one of whom is Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Drake is currently on his It’s All A Blur Tour which on Monday made a stop at the Crypto.com Arena. And the hip-hop superstar had some special guest walk him to the stage as LeBron and his son Bronny James accompanied Drake walking out, via Crypto.com Arena Twitter:

🦉The Boy and The King 👑

Drake walks out with LeBron and Bronny at #cryptocomarena pic.twitter.com/DpswFla2tZ — Crypto.com Arena (@cryptocomarena) August 22, 2023

It has to be an amazing feeling to walk out to an arena that loud and raucous. Of course LeBron has been inside the arena when it has been crazy for the Lakers, but even that likely doesn’t compare to the noise level a superstar like Drake can bring. And for Bronny to be able to experience this after his health scare was undoubtedly gratifying.

LeBron has long been one of Drake’s biggest supporters since the beginning of his career and Drake actually thanked the Lakers superstar during the concert, via Drake Direct:

Drake showing love to Lebron in LA pic.twitter.com/wIxOerkYVt — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) August 22, 2023

It was an unforgettable night all around and Drake wearing the purple and gold suit inside the home of the Lakers was a nice extra touch as well. LeBron James and Drake are two of the biggest stars in the world and have continued to show support to each other which is beautiful to see.

Lakers star LeBron James salutes Dodgers Mookie Betts during two home-run game

LeBron has been busy lately around the L.A. area showing his support. Recently the Los Angeles Dodgers had a LeBron James bobblehead night and they also presented a $100,000 check to the LeBron James Foundation.

But the star of the night was All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts who blasted a pair of home runs in the Dodgers’ win. After the second one he would salute LeBron in the sky box with the Lakers star removing his hat and returning the favor.