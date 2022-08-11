Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Approve Of 2022-23 ‘Classic’ Uniforms

The NBA has done a great job in allowing franchises to showcase their team history through the use of ‘Classic Edition’ uniforms every season. While all 30 teams have a home, away and alternate uniform, the teams who decide to put their rich history on display with a hint of a modern look can do so.

One of the most historic franchises in professional sports, the Los Angeles Lakers, have released their 2022-23 Classic Edition jerseys, and fans are in awe of the beautifully designed jersey paying homage to the Minneapolis Lakers era.

The uniform also celebrates the Lakers first-ever home uniform that the players wore during the 1948 season. Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, L.A celebrates 75 years of the franchise existence and honors all the legendary players that have been a part of the journey.

Current Lakers stas LeBron Jame, and Anthony Davis took to social media to give their stamp of approval on the team’s Classic Edition jersey that they will wear this season:

It looks like LeBron and AD approve of the #Lakers new “Classic” uniforms. pic.twitter.com/8kG3RDK2Rs — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) August 9, 2022

It looks like the Lakers were right on point with their decision to unveil these uniforms as their superstar duo of James and Davis are amazed by the design.

The Lakers’ history is well-documented and it will be on display with the new Hulu docuseries that will be released on Monday, Aug. 15. So far, this 2022-23 NBA season as laid the groundwork for what could be a historic season.

What makes the Lakers organization unique is the amount of amazing players that have played for the team. Heading into next season, the Purple and Gold look to make the George Mikan era-inspired uniforms motivation for the new look roster led by James and Davis to get back to the championship caliber team fans all know and love.

James Hints At Trip To Seattle For Pro-Am Appearance

James has taken a different approach this offseason compared to the previous summers. Most notably, the four-time NBA champion made his first appearance at the Drew League in Los Angeles since 2011.

With James participating in more organized runs this summer, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the environment WNBA star Sue Bird received from the Seattle crowd and teased a trip to Seattle and another pro-am appearance.

Training camp is vastly approaching as NBA teams are getting closer to finalizing the 15-man roster they will plan to take with them during the start of the regular season. For the Lakers, there still is a possibility that changes will be made, but the Lakers faithful should start preparing for the current roster to stay somewhat the same.

If James does choose to go to Seattle or any other pro-am venue, it will be a jam-packed and crowd-roaring environment just like his Drew League appearance, although the clock is ticking for him to make it happen.

