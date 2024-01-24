Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Named Finalists For 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team

Los Angeles Lakers players LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves were named to the 2024 USA Men’s Olympic player pool, USA Basketball announced.

The final USA Basketball 12-man roster for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games held in Paris will be announced at a later date.

There were a total of 41 players included in the pool and each individual was selected by National Team manager Grant Hill.

Hill released a statement regarding the player pool when it was announced, via USA Basketball.

“The United States boasts unbelievable basketball talent and I am thrilled that many of the game’s superstars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games,” Hill said. “It is a privilege to select the team that will help us toward the goal of once again standing atop the Olympic podium. This challenging process will unfold over the next several months as we eagerly anticipate the start of national team activity.”

Of the 41 players selected as finalists, 28 of them have represented the USA in Olympics or FIBA tournament play. James and Davis most recently played for the 2012 team that won gold in the London Olympics, while Reaves was a key member of the 2023 FIBA World Cup team that placed fourth.

James has the most national team experience amongst the Lakers trio, having also won a gold medal in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2004. He has previously expressed his excitement at the thought of donning the red, white and blue again and he’s line to earn a third national team spot.

Team USA will be led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and he will be blanked by Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, L.A. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. The coaching staff will look to redeem itself after coming in fourth place this past FIBA tournament.

2024 USA Men’s National Team player pool

The full 41-player pool for the national team includes: Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Scottie Barnes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Alex Caruso, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, De’Aaron Fox, Paul George, Aaron Gordon, Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden, Josh Hart, Tyler Herro, Jrue Holiday, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Ingram, Kyrie Irving, Jaren Jackson Jr., LeBron James, Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Bobby Portis, Austin Reaves, Duncan Robinson, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Trae Young.

