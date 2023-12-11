Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Make All-Tournament Team

The NBA announced its All-Tournament Team for the first ever In-Season Tournament and Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis headlined the group. Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo were the other selections.

Following the Lakers’ 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers to take home the inaugural In-Season Tournament championship, James was named the first In-Season Tournament MVP so his inclusion comes as no surprise.

In seven contests, LeBron averaged 26.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists while shooting 56.8% from the field and a ridiculous 60.6% from 3-point range. His back-to-back 30-point performances in the quarterfinals and semifinals were unreal and he capped it off with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the Finals.

Davis was no slouch himself throughout the In-Season Tournament as he averaged 23.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.9 blocks in the Lakers’ seven games. But he saved his best for last with a truly dominant performance in the Finals with 40 points, 21 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to ensure the Lakers left as the first ever In-Season Tournament champions.

While LeBron and Davis sent a message that they remain the NBA’s premier duo, the biggest rising star of this tournament without a doubt was Haliburton. The Pacers point guard averaged 26.7 points and 13.3 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field and 42.5% from deep. Haliburton pushed himself into the conversation of best point guards in the NBA with his efforts, especially once the knockout round began.

Antetokounmpo was his normal all-around excellent self in the tournament. In six games, he averaged 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He capped it off with 37 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in the semifinals against Haliburton and the Pacers.

Durant played the fewest games of anyone selected to the All-Tournament Team with just four, but his numbers were simply undeniable. Durant averaged 34.5 points on 60.9% shooting and 69.6% from 3-point range, to go along with 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He hit 12-of-17 shots in the Suns’ quarterfinal contest against the Lakers, finishing with 31 points and seven rebounds.

The first ever NBA In-Season Tournament was a rousing success and the efforts of these players went a long way towards establishing it as something to look forward to in future years.

LeBron James discusses his relationship with Lakers teammate Anthony Davis

It was LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the Lakers to that In-Season Tournament Championship and earning their spots on the All-Tournament Team. And after the Finals, LeBron discussed why he and Davis work as a duo.

James noted that there is no jealousy whatsoever between the two as both he and Davis know who they are as players and people. The Lakers star added that all they try and do is hold each other accountable and pick one another up when they might be struggling.

