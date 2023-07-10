Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Progressing Well Through Foot Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both able to complete the 2022-23 season, but neither was at peak health. Both were dealing with significant foot injuries. Davis a stress reaction and James a torn tendon.

There were reports that James may need offseason surgery, although that doesn’t appear to have happened. Instead, the two are rehabbing their injuries and all signs point to them being available for the start of the 2023-24 season as the Lakers gear up for a potential championship run.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke about the progress of the team’s one-two star punch, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“We feel good about the offseason and the treatment that AD and LeBron are getting,” Pelinka said. “All the reports have been good around both those injuries, in terms of the guys being able to move past them.”

As James and Davis continue progressing through their injury rehabs, fans are still waiting on official word from the 20-year superstar as to whether or not he’ll be playing next season. Although all reports have him making a return, James has not publicly confirmed.

Pelinka and the Lakers, though, aren’t putting any pressure on James:

“We’ve said before, we want to let LeBron speak about his plans and his future for himself,” Pelinka said. “It’s been great interacting with him over the offseason. … It was also nice to just see him celebrate the roster, once we completed it. A series of Instagram posts and different things, celebrating his teammates. And that’s just the leader LeBron is. He knows how to galvanize a group and bring them together, and we’re just excited that he’s behind that.”

The Lakers have built arguably their best roster since the championship 2019-20 season, filled with depth at multiple positions, defenders and shot-makers. Building that type of roster around James and Davis is certainly a recipe for success.

If the two stars can head into the 2023-24 season healthy, there’s no telling what the ceiling could be.

Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo being considered

The Lakers still have two open roster spots as they finish building out their final team. The widespread belief is that one of those two spots will go to a center, and two names have come up more than any others.

According to reports, Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are both in consideration, with Wood representing an offensive-minded stretch big and Biyombo a defensive option.

