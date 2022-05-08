Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Share Heartfelt Mother’s Day Messages
After winning the NBA Championship in 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers have followed it up with back-to-back disappointing seasons with premature endings.

While the Lakers would obviously love to still be playing and competing for a championship right now, the extra time off now only allows them to get healthy and in shape for next season, but it also gives them more time to spend with family and friends.

That is not the worst consolation prize in the world, especially on a day like Sunday when mothers across the world are being celebrated on Mother’s Day.

None of us would be here without our mothers, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis were among those to recognize that on social media to celebrate Mother’s Day 2022.

After an old video of James talking about wanting to get his mom a house surfaced on Twitter, he shared it with all of his followers:

James then took to Instagram to wish both his wife Savannah and mom Gloria and Happy Mother’s Day:

Davis participated in a video that NBA put out in which he said “I’m definitely a mama’s boy, there’s no doubt about it. I’d do anything for her,” while wishing his own mom Erainer a Happy Mother’s Day:

Davis also then went on to wish his mom and wife Marlen well on Instagram:

James and Davis are far from the only people and athletes to send out Mother’s Day messages, but it’s cool to see them take this day so seriously for moms across the world.

As far as basketball goes though, James and Davis face the tough task of getting the Lakers back into contention next season, so hopefully they are diligent in their offseason workouts so they can stay healthy in 2022-23.

Johnson doesn’t believe Lakers should trade James

A hot topic in Lakerland right now is whether or not the team should try to trade James considering he is entering the final year of his contract and has not yet been willing to commit to signing an extension.

One person who is against trading James though is Lakers legend Magic Johnson as he stated that he hopes LeBron is with the organization for many years to come.

