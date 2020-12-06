Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Switching Jersey Numbers For 2021-22 Season

LeBron James reminded the basketball world that he is still the best player, putting together a dominant 2020-21 season.

James led the league in assists (10.2) for the first time in his career, while adding nearly 25 points and 8 rebounds per game. The 35-year-old finished second in MVP voting behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, but ultimately won his fourth NBA title and Finals MVP Award.

However, James did not do everything alone as he had Anthony Davis alongside him to share the load and give the Los Angeles Lakers the best superstar duo in the league. James and Davis’ chemistry on and off the court the tone for the rest of the roster and the two captains led them to the franchise’s 17th NBA title.

The superstar duo have an incredibly close relationship, and it seems James is finally making good on a previous gesture by indicating he and Davis will switch jersey numbers for the 2021-22 season, via SportsCenter:

When the Lakers traded for Davis, James welcomed his new teammate by gifting him No. 23. However, the switch was not able to be made as he had reportedly missed the deadline to submit a jersey change and would have to be delayed to a future season.

It was expected that James would switch to No. 6 for the 2020-21 season, but apparently the quick turnaround from the 2019-20 season did not allow enough time for him to change. Nike, who produces the league’s current jerseys, already has inventory of James’ No. 23 jersey and likely needs this upcoming season to sell the rest of it and make room to manufacture No. 6 jerseys.

While the jersey switch for James and Davis will have to wait, it the pairing is set up to repeat as champions. The Lakers boast a deep and talented roster, but have two of the game’s most dominant players leading the way.

LeBron James’ success with No. 6

Switching to No. 6 is familiar territory for James as he has been donning it since his days with Team USA. James captured Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012 wearing No. 6, setting up his future NBA success.

James wore No. 6 again when he played for the Miami Heat, winning his first two NBA titles in 2012 and 2013. He conceivably could be chasing a sixth championship in that jersey number next season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!