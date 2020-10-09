Lakers News: LeBron James Ecstatic To Share Wheaties Cover With I Promise School

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James and his “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio, were recognized on the latest Wheaties cereal box cover. Wheaties cereal is known for the countless superstars that have graced their boxes, and now James adds his name to the illustrious list.

The back of the cereal box features James’ “I Promise” school, which has been one of the crowning achievements of his career both on and off the court. Currently operational for third and fourth graders, James’ school provides an opportunity for at-risk children to have a free, world class education. It will eventually be for grades 1-8, and will give free tuition to the University of Akron for every graduate.

James joins professional sports icons Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal, Peyton Manning, Steve Young, and many more as a Wheaties box cover athlete. Where he ranks among the all-time greats is still a topic of debate, but there’s no doubt that he’ll be seen as a legend when his career is over.

Champion is not who you are. It’s what you do. We’re proud to announce that @kingjames, along with the students and community from @ipromiseschool, is our next Wheaties Champion. ORDER NOW: https://t.co/e3rbHdaXmq #ChampionOfChange pic.twitter.com/RPkTxIhoif — Wheaties (@wheaties) October 7, 2020

“Seeing my kids on the back of a Wheaties box was one of the best moments of my life,” James said. “Seeing my mom unveil the box back in my hometown of Akron, Ohio, was some of the best news, videos and pictures that I’ve ever seen, that I could ever get.”

In the midst of a potential championship run with the Lakers, it is even more impressive that James is still managing to further his off-court brand and legacy.

As for the “I Promise” school, this is the perfect type of national exposure for those who were not already aware of the good James is doing in the community he grew up in.

I Promise school keeping resource center open during pandemic

In the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, James has done everything in his power to safely allow for students of his school to still get what they need.

While in-person classes can’t happen, they have been able to keep the family resource center open, providing care packages to families of students.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!