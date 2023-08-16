Lakers News: LeBron James & Austin Reaves Featured In NBA 2K24 Gameplay Trailer

The release of NBA 2K24 is a highly anticipated one with it being the 25th anniversary of the popular video game franchise. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is featured on the cover of the game and ratings of some of the league’s top players have already begun coming out.

The NBA 2K series has always been focused on realistic game play, bringing a true authentic experience that mimics NBA basketball to the highest level and allows players to really feel like their favorite stars. This season that is being taken to the next level with ProPLAY.

The gameplay trailer for NBA 2K24 was recently released with the focus being on the new feature and how it is bringing real moves from real NBA film to the game. Of course the trailer also features all of the league’s top players including Lakers superstar LeBron James as well as fan-favorite Austin Reaves:

It is truly an impressive trailer and the focus on exact replication of certain moves and actions is mind-blowing. The side-by-side featuring both real life and virtual Kevin Durant was uncanny and the fluidity of Stephen Curry making his dribbling moves before stepping back into a 3-pointer was amazing.

Reaves was featured in the trailer drawing a foul and finishing through contact, arguably his biggest strength in the league, which makes perfect sense. And of course it also featured him yelling “I’m Him!” which is a moment no one will forget from his postseason run this past year. It stands to reason he may be doing that plenty more in the upcoming Lakers season.

Meanwhile, James capped off the trailer with a huge dunk before crowning himself as he walked back down the court. The detail in this game is unbelievable and there is no doubt that will be planning to replicate the Lakers hoisting that Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season.

Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis both in top-10 highest ratings in NBA 2K24

Video game players looking to dominate with the Lakers will be able to do so with two of the top rated players in the entire game.

James received a rating of 96, tied for the second-highest in the entire game behind only Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile, his Lakers’ co-star Anthony Davis comes in with a 94 rating, the second-highest of his career and tied for the 10th-highest in the game.

