Lakers News: LeBron James Believes Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Has ‘Rockets In His Calf Muscles’

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday night when they were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

While the Lakers having been playing much better as of late overall,they ran into one of the hottest teams in the league in the Grizzlies led by Ja Morant.

Morant didn’t have 40-plus points on Sunday night like he did the other two times he played against the Lakers this season, but he did have 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists in addition to the highlight of the night.

After getting his pocket pick by Avery Bradley, Morant hustled back in transition and made perhaps the block of the year on a layup attempt by Bradley. Morant jumped up and essentially caught the ball in the air, showing off his tremendous athleticism:

JA MORANT 🤯 ONE OF THE MOST ATHLETIC BLOCKS YOU’LL EVER SEE. pic.twitter.com/mSBEajPDtK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2022

Someone who is no stranger to athletic chase down blocks in LeBron James, and after the game, he gave props to Morant for the play he made.

“Well I mean obviously it starts with timing,” James explained. “And just stalking your prey, and that’s exactly what Ja was doing with that whole play and I saw it happening. Didn’t know he was gonna do it in that fashion, but he’s got rockets in his calf muscles and it was a spectacular play. It was a great play, salute.”

Frank Vogel also gave Morant praise for the play he made on Bradley.

“It was a special play from a special player. What else is there really to say? I think it was clean. I didn’t see any replays or anything. He’s a special player. That was a hell of a play.”

The Grizzlies are currently in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference while the Lakers are battling for No. 5. So even though the season series between the two teams is finished, it’s possible they see each other again down the road.

Westbrook explains what makes Morant great

As another point guard known for his athleticism, Westbrook is familiar with the type of game Morant plays and explained what makes the young Grizzlies star so great.

“[He] definitely brings them downhill speed. Puts pressure on the defense, does a good job of doing that consistently which makes him hard to guard.”

