Lakers News: LeBron James Believes Las Vegas Is A Sports Town

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA In-Season Tournament semi-finals on Thursday, and this game as well as the Finals will take place in Las Vegas. Of course, rumors have been going on for some time now about an NBA franchise coming to the city and the most vocal person on that front has been LeBron himself.

The Lakers superstar has said many times that he hopes to bring a team to Las Vegas as an owner and things certainly seem to be moving in that direction. The NBA choosing the city to host its inaugural In-Season Tournament Finals shows that the league feels Las Vegas is capable of handling big NBA business and LeBron believes the city has grown into a sports town.

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, it’s crazy to say this, but Vegas is a sports town,” the Lakers star said. “You look at the Aces and you look at the hockey team, you look at the Raiders. I heard the A’s are coming here soon. Obviously, Summer League has been here for years. We just had F1 here over Thanksgiving. I mean, it’s a sports town. Hopefully, I can bring my franchise here someday. That’s the ultimate.

“Yeah, they know what they’re watching. They show a lot of support. Sports is gigantic here right now, and they definitely support their clubs here. That’s for sure.”

Las Vegas has certainly grown immensely over the past few years in terms of being a sports town and LeBron is right in that the city has shown it will support these teams.

But for now, the focus is the Pelicans and for the Lakers to advance to the Finals. And while LeBron understands the stakes, he doesn’t want to put more pressure on his teammates with this game.

“I don’t know, just a game. We’ll prepare,” LeBron added. “We understand what’s at stake, being the first In-Season Tournament. But I’m not adding pressure to my teammates. It’s still game 24, if I’m not mistaken. It’s actually game 23. I’m not adding no pressure to my teammates. We’re going to go out and play our game, and win, lose or draw, we’ll be all right.”

As for LeBron himself, the only thing the Lakers superstar is focused on personally is getting his proper rest.

“Rest, for me,” LeBron said. “Coming off that game last night took a lot out of me physically and mentally and things of that nature. Just getting my rest. That’s the only thing that I’m concerned about — or not even concerned, that I’ve got to worry about.

“As far as preparation for the game, that stays the same no matter where I’m at. But just trying to get as much rest as I can.”

A properly rested LeBron and Anthony Davis give the Lakers a chance against anyone. As long as they are on point the Lakers could be extending their stay in Las Vegas with a chance to win the very first NBA In-Season Tournament.

Lakers’ LeBron James trying to give Father Time ‘one loss’

LeBron James has continued to completely redefine what is possible for a player at this stage of his career. The Lakers star noted that staying locked in mentally is more important for him right now and even admitted that he’s trying to be the first person to get a win over Father Time.

“But like I said, if I continue to keep my mind as fresh as possible, continue to put the work in, I’ll give myself an opportunity to just surprise myself still when I’m able to do you know, for as long as I’ve been in this league and for as many miles I’ve put on these tires.

“So I want to continue to define how I continue to have this battle with Father Time that for so long, as everybody said, has been undefeated. So I’m trying to give him one loss.”