Lakers News: LeBron James Believes Playing With Bronny Will Help Him Appreciate Little Moments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is in for a unique season as not only will it be his 22nd in the NBA, but it will be his first playing with his son Bronny.

Playing with Bronny has been a dream of LeBron’s for a while now and it is finally coming true after the Lakers drafting the eldest James son in the second round.

LeBron knows it will be surreal when and Bronny share the floor together, but even he has been surprised by some of the feelings he is getting during offseason workouts, as he explained on the GoJo & Golic show:

“It’s definitely different in the sense of just with Bronny being part of the team now, I’m looking at you two guys right now, I think it’s one of the greatest things in the world to be able to work with your kid. This week, we got back into the gym and it was really the first time that me and Bronny were basically on the floor as professionals training, going against each other and preparing for the season. I had a couple moments where I kind of just lost focus, and I’m not used to losing focus when I’m out on the floor. But there was a couple times where I was looking to the side and just watching him and watching him prepare and go after it. It’s gonna be an unbelievable year for myself and I hope for him as well.”

LeBron added that he feels playing with his son will help him appreciate the little moments more this season:

“I think it’s gonna give me a sense of enjoying the moment a little bit more. When you’re so engulfed in training mode and determined mode, you’re so engulfed in the preparation and the process, sometimes you can lose track of some of the things that can happen throughout the course of the season where you should celebrate or you should be appreciating it a little more. So I think with Bronny being here now, I think I can have a moment or two where I can kind of just sit back and be appreciative of just the moment itself. Because it doesn’t last forever. Like you guys mentioned, I am two decades-plus into this career, there’s no way in hell I’ll do another two decades-plus. So I got to appreciate some of it. To be alongside Bronny will definitely help with that.”

For someone who has accomplished almost everything in the NBA, this will definitely be a special and unique season for LeBron.

While winning a championship is still the top priority, it’s clear that playing with Bronny will allow LeBron to enjoy himself more.

When will Bronny and LeBron James shares the floor together?

Bronny James still needs to develop his game to be an NBA-caliber player so likely will spend a majority of his rookie season in the G League.

He will still share the floor with his dad LeBron at some point though, and it may come as early as the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

