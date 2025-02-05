Lakers News: LeBron James Believes Playing With Luka Doncic Will Be ‘Special’

LeBron James has played with some of the NBA’s greatest players, but he might be teaming up with the best of the bunch in Luka Doncic.

Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a massive blockbuster that no one saw coming, including the stars themselves. Shortly after the deal was finalized, Doncic revealed James gave him a call to welcome him to Los Angeles even though it likely still felt surreal for everyone involved.

Doncic didn’t suit up against the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday night but was on the bench to support James and his new teammates.

After the Lakers won, James discussed what playing with Doncic will be like and broke down their similar play styles, via NBA on TNT:

“It’s gonna be special, I think so. We gonna attract a lot of eyes. Obviously our ability to score, rebound, pass is gonna make it a lot easier on our teammates and that’s all we want to do. We want to be able to create opportunities for our teammates where they only have to catch finish, catch dunk, catch shoot and it’s our job to lead them every single night. Listen, Luka’s a big-time player. 25 years old, haven’t even reached his prime yet and he’s done some amazing shit in our league already. I’m happy to have him, L.A.’s happy to have him and it’s still a little bit surreal to be honest.”

As James noted, he and Doncic are two of the best ever when it comes to scoring and playmaking. That level of offensive prowess and overall star power could very well propel the Lakers further than most expected this season.

While LeBron hasn’t digested it just yet, he is clearly excited to play with Doncic.

“It’s kind of hard right now to digest what it’s going to look like on the floor,” James said. “Obviously, two selfless competitors. Love seeing the success of our teammates. Luka’s been my favorite player in the NBA for a while now; I think you guys know that. I’ve always just tried to play the game the right way and inspire the next generation. Luka happens to be one of them, and now we’re teammates. So, it would be a very seamless transition.”

At his introductory press conference, Luka Doncic admitted he was surprised when he found out he got traded to the Lakers but also expressed his excitement for his new journey.

