Lakers News: LeBron James Believes Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Doesn’t Have A Ceiling

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got to watch first-hand on Friday night while San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama put together a special night at Crypto.com Arena.

Despite the fact that one of the best defenders in the world in Anthony Davis was on him, Wembanyama posted 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and five blocks with a plus-minus of zero, a team-high in the 123-118 Lakers victory.

Wembanyama having a five-by-five effort against Davis in his rookie season is just more evidence of what he might be able to do in this league. Through 51 games played this season, he is averaging a 20.6-point, 10.1-rebound double-double while leading the NBA in blocks. It’s very possible that he finds himself on the All-Defense second team in addition to his rookie honors.

So as James — the last rookie phenom to receive this level of hype — looks ahead on what Wembanyama could be as a player, he sees a limitless sky and a chance for him to be an all-time great if that’s what he’s after.

“He doesn’t have a ceiling. He can do whatever he wants to do with his career,” James said. “He seems like he enjoys the game. It seems like he puts in the work from the outside looking in, obviously I’m not with him on a day to day basis.

“I said it a long time ago how special he was and it’s literally that simple. You got guys in our league that you have to account for any time you get around the rim or around the perimeter in league history. He sits right at the top of it, if not around the top with all the greats.”

James did caution Wembanyama about getting comfortable after an incredible rookie season, as he has seen plenty of great rookie seasons, but the truly great players keep it going after finding instant success.

“Yeah, Zion [Williamson], Luka [Doncic], Kyrie [Irving], Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin, Tyreke Evans. A lot of guys. There’s been a lot of guys that have been great this fast. He’s one of them. He’s one of them to have a stellar rookie season,” James said.

“Guys have come in, but can you sustain it? We’ve had guys that have come in and just be really damn good. I think the one thing that Wemby has above all the guys I kind of named is you see his length. You see how tall he is and his length. The guy next to me (Anthony Davis) possesses a lot of length, and he’s like even more than AD, so that’s what makes it a little bit different, but let’s not get it twisted. He’s special, but he’s not the first guy to make an impact in this league as a rookie.”

James knows better than anyone what Wembanyama has faced this season, from the pre-draft hype to the lack of team success despite so much individual success to other superstars speaking on the type of potential he has in the league. James has seen it all before, so for him to give Wembanyama that praise certainly means something significant.

LeBron James feels good with ankle treatment

Friday’s win over the Spurs was James’ first game back from the All-Star break, as he missed Thursday’s game after undergoing some type of ankle treatment. He spoke about how he responded to that on Friday.

“Feel pretty good. I was more surprised how well my wind was, to be honest, but my ankle did OK, so-so. I was happy to be out there and help my team win. That was the most important.”

