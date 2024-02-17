Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Blessed’ To Hold Record For Most NBA All-Star Appearances

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has done nothing but exceed expectations since entering the NBA back in 2003, and more than 20 years later he continues to excel.

James led the Lakers to their first title in a decade and is playing at a level in Year 21 that has the front office believing they can still compete for championships. Although the Lakers are toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings, they’ve been playing better as of late and could be a team to watch out for after the All-Star break.

The King won’t be able to sit the entire break, though, as he was selected to his record 20th All-Star Game appearance. James expressed how grateful he is to have been named an All-Star again and what it means to him and his family.

“I’m just humbled and very blessed, obviously,” James said. “I don’t take it for granted, being an All-Star. The fact that I still get to represent this franchise, one, my family, which is most important, my family name on the back of the jersey. That’s very important to me when it comes to acknowledgment and accolades, things of that nature. And also the fans that’s been down with me for the last two decades-plus.

“Anytime I’m able to have an accomplishment, that means a lot to them as well and I try to do it for them because they’ve been on this journey for so long. So it’s pretty cool that I’m still able to do it and do it at this level.”

There is no shortage of records that James has broken during his career, and this most recent one exemplifies how much of an anomaly he is. Normally players at James’ age decline rapidly, but the superstar remains one of the best in the league.

With how good he looks on the floor, James could continue playing well into his 40s though it remains to be seen if those final years will be in Los Angeles. Regardless, he’ll be one of the main draws when the 2024 All-Star Game takes place on Sunday.

Lakers open to adding Bronny James to keep LeBron James happy

One of James’ dreams has been to play alongside his son Bronny James at the NBA level. Bronny is currently playing for USC and will likely declare for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Lakers are reportedly open to the idea of adding Bronny in the offseason to keep James happy.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!