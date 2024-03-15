Lakers News: LeBron James Breaking NBA Scoring Record Ranks As Top Sports Moment Of 2023 At Los Angeles Sports Awards

The 19th annual Los Angeles Sports Awards were recently held and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was one of many athletes honored on the night.

The LA Sports Awards unveiled their top-10 sports moments of 2023 and LeBron surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer was tied for the top overall spot along with the El Segundo Little League All-Stars winning the Little League World Series over Curacao.

LeBron’s moment took place last February as the Lakers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the third quarter of the contest, James drove to the middle of the lane and hit a fadeaway jumper to set the new record of 38,388 points. Abdul-Jabbar had been the NBA’s all-time leading scorer for 39 years and many thought that mark would never be broken.

LeBron has since pushed that record out even further, recently becoming the first NBA player to reach 40,000 career points when the Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets and by the time he retires from basketball, it is anyone’s guess as to where that final number will stand.

Ranking third on the LA Sports Awards’ top moments of 2023 was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. SoFi Stadium hosting the 2023 College Football National Championship Game was fourth while LAFC making the MLS Cup Final rounded out the top-five.

Shohei Ohtani winning his second AL MVP while a member of the Los Angeles Angels was sixth while the Lakers winning the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament ranked seventh. The Los Angeles Kings retiring Dustin Brown’s jersey, Freddie Freeman setting multiple new Dodgers records and the Los Angeles Clippers trading for James Harden finished out the top-10.

Others honored on the night included USC women’s basketball guard Juju Watkins who received Sportsperson of the year along with Ohtani. LAFC’s Steve Cherundolo received Coach of the Year while Los Angeles Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman was named Executive of the Year while renowned sports psychologist, author, and sports advocate Dr. Steven Ungerleider was given the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously.

Lakers’ LeBron James, SpringHill Company to produce three more documentaries for History Channel

Of course Lakers superstar LeBron James has made just as much of an impact off the basketball court as he has on it, which is truly an unbelievable achievement. Recently, James’ SpringHill Company announced a continuation in their partnership with The History Channel.

It was announced that the company would be producing three more documentaries for The History Channel with the first being on Jesse Owens currently titled “Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics.” Another one on Jim Thorpe is also expected while the subject of the third documentary is currently unknown.

