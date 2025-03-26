Lakers News: LeBron James Bringing Back ‘Mind The Game’ Podcast With Steve Nash

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James entered the podcast world when he joined forces with JJ Redick for the “Mind the Game” podcast. The show centered around the two brilliant basketball minds breaking down the game in a way that had never truly been seen before on the national media landscape.

The podcast entered a hiatus when Redick was hired as the head coach of James’ Lakers in the summer of 2024. During his introductory press conference, though, Redick revealed that he would not go back to podcasting while he was a coach, signaling the end of “Mind the Game.” But the show had already developed a strong fanbase give the quality of the content.

So after less than a year away, LeBron is rebooting “Mind the Game,” bringing in a different brilliant basketball mind with head coaching experience of his own in two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash:

We're baaaaack 🙂‍↕️ Coming to YouTube, @PrimeVideo, and everywhere you listen to podcasts 4/1! pic.twitter.com/me40uG39ei — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) March 26, 2025

Nash is one of the best point guards in NBA history, playing 18 seasons between the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Lakers. Nash was an eight-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA and two-time MVP. In terms of basketball minds, there are very few players in league history that see the game the way Nash does.

It’s why he was given a shot as a head coach, similar to Redick, not long after his playing days ended. He was the head coach of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the Brooklyn Nets from 2020-22.

James and Nash is one of the best pairings possible to bring back “Mind the Game” with Redick no longer able to take part in it. The first episode of the new iteration airs on April 1.

JJ Redick believes Lakers look tired

The return to full health was supposed to kick the Lakers into gear heading into this final stretch of the regular season, but the opposite has been the case for JJ Redick’s team. For the second straight game, the Lakers failed to execute and lacked energy as they fell to the Orlando Magic 118-106.

It was an extremely disappointing showing, especially considering the Lakers had one of their worst performances of the year on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. Most concerning is the lack of energy, particularly on defense, and Redick admitted that his team looks tired after the six games in eight nights stretch.

