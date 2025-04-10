Lakers News: LeBron James Calls It ‘Different’ Facing Off Against Anthony Davis

Lost in Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas on Wednesday night was the fact that, for the first time since the blockbuster trade, Anthony Davis was facing off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis was injured in the first meeting after the trade in L.A. and got to see his former team on the court for the first time.

Davis spent six seasons with the Lakers, helping lead them to the 2020 NBA championship, the Western Conference Finals in 2023 and countless individual accolades. He cemented himself as one of the great big men in a franchise history overflowing with dominant centers. He also developed a close friendship and brotherhood with LeBron during his time in L.A.

So for the Lakers star, seeing Davis on the court but in another jersey was sure to bring up emotions. And James spoke about that feeling after the Lakers’ 112-97 victory, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Different. Different. Obviously we had our own emotions built into it, so I think it was just different. I think it was the first time we played against each other since ’19 I believe when he was in New Orleans, my first year here… Just different, man. I ain’t got comfortable yet with him being on the other side, for sure.”

For just about every reason, Wednesday night’s primetime battle was an emotional one. And it’s understandable that James may not be comfortable sharing a court with Davis, but seeing him in the other team’s jersey. The Lakers went through significant highs and lows over the last six years, and the only two players to experience all of it was James and Davis.

Doncic was always going to be the main story of Wednesday, as he was returning to the place he called home and to play in front of the franchise that sent him away without warning. But even with Davis saying he doesn’t feel any sort of negativity towards the Lakers, it’s undoubtedly still an emotional experience. LeBron certainly felt that on his end.

LeBron James expected different reaction towards Luka Doncic than he got in Cleveland

If there’s anyone who knows what it’s like to be a superstar returning to the place he called home before Luka Doncic on Wednesday night, it’s LeBron James. The Lakers star had one of the most famous exits in sports history when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010.

But he knew that the Mavericks fanbase’s reaction to Luka would be nothing like what he got in Cleveland, when he was met with unrelenting boos and hatred every time he touched the ball.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!