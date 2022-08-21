Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Jamal Crawford’s Seattle Pro-Am ‘Special’ Despite Game Being Cut Short

Despite a couple of rough seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James remains one of the most popular athletes in sports today.

James has shown no signs of slowing down even in the later years of his career and is still a major force when putting fans into seats. After missing the playoffs for the second time in four years, the King made sure to get some competitive basketball in when he made his first appearance at the Drew League since 2011.

It didn’t take long for him to seek more action on the court, as he made an appearance at Jamal Crawford’s Seattle-based Pro-Am The CrawsOver on Saturday. Although the game was shut down early due to unsafe floor conditions, James made sure to show the city some love via his Twitter account:

SEATTLE!! That was SPECIAL yesterday!! WHOA 🤯🤯🤯. Even with us having to stop play because of things we couldn't control! I appreciate the love and hospitality towards me and my folks who came along for the show! 🫡 to @JCrossover @DejounteMurray @isaiahthomas. 🙏🏾🤎👊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 21, 2022

In less than two quarters worth of game time, James made the most of his opportunities to get the crowd buzzing. For example, he managed to find space in the half court for an emphatic dunk, via Chris Daniels of Sinclair Broadcast Group:

However, James went viral on social media after finishing a lob from Jayson Tatum on a fast break that brought the house down, via Overtime:

Even at 38 years old, James is a freak athlete that has a knack for finding the highlight play in a game. While it must’ve been disappointing for fans to see the game end early, it still was a treat to see James do his thing before the 2022-23 season begins.

LeBron James signs two-year extension with Lakers

The Lakers can sleep comfortably knowing that James will be wearing Purple and Gold for a couple more seasons. The two sides agreed on a two-year extension that will keep James in Los Angeles until the 2023-24 campaign, with a player option for 2024-25.

